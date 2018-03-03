Three gunmen killed in Burkina Faso attack

Three gunmen have been killed at Burkina Faso's army headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou, Defence Minister Jean Claude Bouda says.

A separate government statement said four gunmen had been "neutralised" at the French embassy on Friday but there was no immediate word on civilian casualties.

The French embassy modified an earlier Facebook message stating that it was under attack to say that an attack was under way in the capital but that it was not clear where.

A French government official and a French diplomat in West Africa confirmed earlier that the embassy, the French Institute and the Burkinabe prime minister's office were under assault.

French President Emmanuel Macron was briefed on the attack, the Elysee Palace said.