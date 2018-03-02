At least 24 dead in drug clinic fire

Authorities in Azerbaijan say at least 24 people have been killed in a fire at a drug rehabilitation clinic in the capital Baku.

Police and prosecutors said in a joint statement that the fire wasn't put out until three hours aftre it began.

A short circuit was believed to be the cause for the blaze at the clinic which is situated in an old, one-storey wooden building.

The Health Ministry said 200 patients and staff were evacuated, and 34 people had been rescued from the building.

Three people were taken to hospital.

The office of the Azerbaijani president said he had arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue effort and ordered an investigation into the blaze.