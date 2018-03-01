Putin announces new ballistic missile

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested a new nuclear-powered missile which could reach almost any point in the world and could not be intercepted by anti-missile systems.

He said in a state-of-the-nation speech the high-speed cruise missile, was tested late last year.

The president said a high-speed underwater drone had been tested and was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead which could target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities.

Putin said Russia also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called Sarmat, with a range and a number of warheads exceeding the capabilities of its predecessor.

Putin also accused the United States of violating the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty before presenting videos of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile and other advanced weapons, followed by roars of applause.

The US is "violating the strategic balance," and "Russia in response is creating new systems," Putin said during his annual speech to parliament.

Earlier, Putin said Russia should strengthen its democratic institutions.

"To move forward, to develop dynamically, we should expand freedom in all spheres and strengthen institutions of democracy, local government, structures of civil society and courts," he said during his speech.

He also said Russia needs to make a technological breakthrough to set the foundation for future successful development.

He emphasised the need to focus on overcoming poverty, saying 20 million Russians currently live below the official poverty line equivalent to some $US180 ($A252) a month.

Putin also said Russia must take steps to improve the health care system.

Putin, who has served as president or prime minister for nearly two decades, is widely expected to win another six-year term as president on March 18.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner who has been banned from taking part in the election, has called for the vote to be boycotted as believes it will not be fair.