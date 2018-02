US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has lost access to the most valued US intelligence report, the President's Daily Brief, as the White House moves to impose greater discipline on access to secrets, officials familiar with the matter say.

Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been barred from the the President's Daily Brief.

Kushner, a close Trump adviser who has been operating under an interim security clearance for about a year, had his access to the highly classified briefing cut off in the past few weeks, the sources said.