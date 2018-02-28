Russia fails to halt bombing in Syria

A Russian call for a five-hour truce has failed to halt one of the most devastating campaigns of the Syrian war, where residents say government warplanes resumed striking the eastern Ghouta region after a brief lull.

Moscow and Damascus blamed rebels for the collapse of the truce, saying a safe route intended for civilians to leave the enclave had been shelled, although insurgents denied thus.

But American military officials have accused Russia of playing a destabilising role in the situation, acting as "both arsonist and firefighter" in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would press on with similar daily pauses in the fighting, allowing aid to be delivered through a humanitarian corridor.

But the United Nations said it was proving impossible to aid civilians or evacuate the wounded, and said all sides must instead abide by a full 30-day ceasefire demanded by the UN Security Council.

"We have reports there is continuous fighting in eastern Ghouta," UN humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said on Tuesday.

"Clearly the situation on the ground is not such that convoys can go in or medical evacuations can go out."

Eastern Ghouta seems likely to meet the same fate as other areas won back by the government, where humanitarian corridors eventually became escape routes for defeated rebels.

"A concrete humanitarian corridor has been set up that will be used to deliver humanitarian aid, and, in the other direction, a medical evacuation can take place and all civilians who want to leave can," Russia's Lavrov said.

But US Army General Joseph Votel told a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing that diplomatically and militarily, Moscow is "fuelling tensions among all parties in Syria, serving as an arbitrator, to resolve disputes, attempting to undermine and weaken each party's bargaining positions."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said helicopters and warplanes had struck four towns and artillery shelling killed one person on Tuesday.

UN spokesman Laerke called on all sides to obey the full 30-day ceasefire.

"It is a question life and death - if ever there was a question of life and death - we need a 30-day cessation of hostilities in Syria as the Security Council demands," he said.

Meanwhile, as Syria pressed the offensive against eastern Ghouta, Turkey has launched an incursion against Kurdish fighters in the north western Afrin region. Tensions have also flared between Iran and Israel, alarmed by Tehran's influence in Syria.