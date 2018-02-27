Cambodian court order seizure of former opposition HQ

Phnom Penh (AFP) - A Cambodian court has ordered the seizure of the former opposition party headquarters, months after the group was dissolved as part of a a wide-ranging crackdown.

The ruling makes good on a threat by strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who vowed to pursue ownership of the building as part of lawsuits against Sam Rainsy, co-founder of the now-banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

In a warrant dated February 26 and seen by AFP on Tuesday, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court decided to "temporarily seize the property (land and building)" of Rainsy following a request by a lawyer for both Hun Sen and the president of the National Assembly, Heng Samrin.

The judge said the warrant would be cancelled when Rainsy deposited more than $1 million at the court, roughly the sum for which Hun Sen and Heng Samrin are suing him regarding separate defamation cases.

Rainsy, who regularly accuses senior figures of corruption and mismanagement, lives in self-exile to avoid the many charges against him, which he says are politically motivated.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The move is the latest swipe at any challenge to Hun Sen's 33-year rule before national elections scheduled for July.

The courts dissolved the opposition in November following the arrest of its senior leader in the country Kem Sokha.

The CNRP's parliamentary and commune seats were redistributed, helping Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party sweep controversial Senate elections on Sunday.

Rainsy derided the vote as a "farce".

Cambodia has tilted away from the west and towards China, which offers cash and exerts zero pressure on human rights.

But the crackdown, which has included the shuttering of media outlets and NGOs, has not been without consequences.

The EU and the US have withdrawn support for the July election, while Germany has suspended preferential visa treatment for private travel for Hun Sen and his family.