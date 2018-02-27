Trump: I would've run into school, unarmed

US President Donald Trump, who has been highly critical of the law enforcement response to the Florida school shootings, says he would have rushed in, unarmed, if he'd been there.

President Trump says authorities need to do a better job of handling warnings about violent people.

Speaking to a roomful of governors at the White House, Trump said Monday, "You don't know until you're tested, but I think I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too."

Trump's heroic hypothetical vividly demonstrated his frustration at the way the deadly events unfolded at the school in Parkland, Florida.

His session with the governors, in Washington for their annual meeting, was heavily focused on finding ways to address the massacre of 17 students and teachers in a Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

As for his statement about what he would have done personally, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "He was saying that he would be a leader and would want to take a courageous action, and a lot of the individuals that helped protect others that day weren't carrying firearms, which I think shows that you can be helpful in that process."

Trump said again that he was disappointed in officers who didn't stop the gunman, calling their performance "frankly disgusting."

"They really weren't exactly Medal of Honour winners," the president said.