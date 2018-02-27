News

Trump circumspect about Korea talks

AAP /

President Donald Trump says the United States, which has been ramping up pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, would like to have talks with Pyongyang but only under the right conditions.

Trump, speaking with US state governors at the White House on Monday, said China had done more on North Korea that it ever had before following requests from his administration.

He indicated, however, that a lot of goods were entering North Korea via Russia, despite sanctions on Pyongyang.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said on the prospect of talks with North Korea.

