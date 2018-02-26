Rolling Stones to restart European tour in May

Paris (AFP) - The Rolling Stones will kick off the second leg of their European tour in Dublin on May 17, the granddaddies of rock said Monday.

The "Stones -- No Filter" tour will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood also play stadium shows in Britain, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The concerts -- which end on July 8 in Warsaw -- include their first UK and Ireland tour in five years.

The highlights are likely to be two monster gigs in their hometown, at the London Stadium and Twickenham rugby stadium.

Tickets will start to go on sale for the tour on March 2.

The Rolling Stones ended the first part of their "No Filter" tour in October with a series of sell-out shows in France.

The rock legends said the new tour would include their classic songs such as "Satisfaction" as well as some "surprise" additions to their repertoire.