Obama visit to New Zealand confirmed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed confirmation that former US President Barack Obama will visit New Zealand next month.

There has been speculation about the visit, and on Sunday the New Zealand-United States Council said it will host an event in Auckland on March 22 featuring Mr Obama as guest speaker. The following day Mr Obama will speak at an event in Sydney, also hosted by the council.

"I look forward to welcoming Mr Obama to our country and anticipate meeting him once his full program is finalised," Ms Ardern said.

New Zealand-United States Council chairman Leon Grice said Mr Obama's presidency had an extraordinary impact on the world.

"New Zealand's deep friendship with the United States was strengthened politically, culturally, in trade and investment, innovation and security," he says.

The council is a not-for-profit organisation of businesspeople and academics.

Westpac NZ is sponsoring the visit and the NZ Herald reports Air NZ and MasterCard are also believed to be involved.

During his stay Mr Obama is expected to play a game of golf with former New Zealand Prime Minister Sir John Key, who is a director of Air NZ.

"President Obama's tenure in the White House brought with it a spirit of hope and change, which resonated with many New Zealanders," Westpac NZ CEO David McLean said.

"We want to ignite a conversation around the great challenges and opportunities of our time and the way forward to a prosperous, sustainable future. We're honoured to help President Obama share his insights with similarly minded New Zealanders."