NRA facing backlash from corporate USA

US airlines Delta and United have joined a growing list of more than a dozen companies to cut ties with the National Rifle Association after the deadly school shooting in Florida that has galvanised proponents of gun control.

The companies also include car rental giants Hertz, Avis, Alamo and Enterprise, as well as insurance companies MetLife and Chubb, and software company Symantec, which had offered discounts for the NRA's five million members.

Delta said it was letting the NRA know it would be "ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program," while United said it would "no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting".

Both asked the NRA to remove their information from its website.

Activists in the student-led anti-gun movement Never Again have put pressure on the NRA and politicians after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

The NRA has been blamed for contributing to the delay and deferral of legislative gun control efforts.

One of the first institutions to stop special offers for NRA members was the First National Bank of Omaha, which said that following "customer feedback" it would no longer offer an NRA credit card.

Other companies that have faced pressure but have yet to make an announcement are delivery company FedEx, as well as media companies Amazon and AppleTV, two of the distributors of the NRA's TV channel via its streaming service.

President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott, both vocal advocates of the Second Amendment right to bear arms, have ceded to public pressure by pushing for several limited gun control measures including raising the minimum age for buying weapons from 18 to 21.

The NRA has rejected the latter proposal, saying it effectively prohibits younger adults from purchasing any firearm, "thus depriving them of their constitutional right to self-protection".

Trump has sided with the NRA on its push to arm teachers with concealed weapons to make schools harder targets for potential attackers, saying on Twitter on Saturday that armed teachers should "have annual training" and "get [a] yearly bonus".