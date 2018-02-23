UN AIDS deputy leaves after allegations

Luiz Loures, deputy head of the UN agency for HIV/AIDS, will not seek to renew his position, but an agency spokesman said it wasn't reasonable to link his departure to unsubstantiated sexual harassment allegations.

UNAIDS spokesman Mahesh Mahalingam told a UN briefing on Friday that Loures had had a long and distinguished career with four decades spent working on combating AIDS, including 22 years at UNAIDS, but "he clearly feels that it is time for him to move on".

Mahalingam said it was not reasonable to link his departure to allegations of sexual harassment.

"The independent investigation done by the WHO's (World Health Organization's) internal oversight services division clearly found that the case was unsubstantiated and recommended the case to be closed," he said.