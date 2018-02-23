News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming
'Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming

How one celebrity tweet wiped $2.17b off company's value

Johannes Breustedt
AAP /

A single tweet from US reality TV star Kylie Jenner about Snapchat has triggered a massive plunge in the messaging application's stock price.

Mo. Governor Eric Greitens indicted on invasion of privacy charge related to affair
1:28

Mo. Governor Eric Greitens indicted on invasion of privacy charge related to affair
RBS profit overshadowed by DOJ impasse
1:37

RBS profit overshadowed by DOJ impasse
Police officer dies in Bilbao after clashes with Spartak Moscow fans
1:29

Police officer dies in Bilbao after clashes with Spartak Moscow fans
0223_1800_SYD-SexScandal
1:37

Girlfriend leaks explicit texts between MPs
Exclusive: U.S. official focused on election security being shoved aside
1:19

Exclusive: U.S. official focused on election security being shoved aside
Egyptian Police Officers Catch Boy Falling From Third-Floor Balcony
0:44

Egyptian Police Officers Catch Boy Falling From Third-Floor Balcony
Jonny Evans reinstated as West Brom captain
0:36

Jonny Evans reinstated as West Brom captain
U.S. jobless claims drop to near 45-year low
1:32

U.S. jobless claims drop to near 45-year low
UK economy lags G7 after 2017 growth rate cut
1:43

UK economy lags G7 after 2017 growth rate cut
NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
4:43

NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
Top Ford executive departs after behaviour probe
0:53

Top Ford executive departs after behaviour probe
Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
1:58

Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
 

Jenner, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, tweeted: "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in 2017. Source: AAP

Wall Street panicked in response to the message, and Snapchat shares slipped almost 8 per cent at one point, totalling around A$2.17 billion in value.

They closed down six per cent.

Jenner later tweeted again: "Still love you tho snap ... my first love."


Back To Top
feedback