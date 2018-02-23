How one celebrity tweet wiped $2.17b off company's value

A single tweet from US reality TV star Kylie Jenner about Snapchat has triggered a massive plunge in the messaging application's stock price.

Jenner, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, tweeted: "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

Wall Street panicked in response to the message, and Snapchat shares slipped almost 8 per cent at one point, totalling around A$2.17 billion in value.

They closed down six per cent.

Jenner later tweeted again: "Still love you tho snap ... my first love."