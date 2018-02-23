NRA chief slams US anti-gun 'elites'

The head of the National Rifle Association has lashed out at gun control advocates, saying Democratic elites are politicising the latest mass school shooting in the United States to try to erode constitutionally-guaranteed gun rights.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre says his organisation is the true protector of American schoolchildren.

NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre weighed into a long-running political and cultural divide over access to weapons that has been inflamed by last week's massacre at a Florida high school that killed 17 students and staff.

"The elites' ... goal is to eliminate the Second Amendment and our firearms freedoms so they can eradicate all individual freedoms," LaPierre told a friendly audience of conservatives outside Washington.

The US Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms.

The February 14 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was the latest in a series of deadly shootings at US schools and has spurred unprecedented youth-led protests in cities across the country. Many of the teenagers and their parents taking part have called for more curbs on guns.

LaPierre, speaking at the annual gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference, portrayed the NRA as the true protector of the country's schoolchildren and offered free training to those who want to bear arms to protect schools.

"We must immediately harden our schools," he said. "Every day, young children are being dropped off at schools that are virtually wide open, soft targets for anyone bent on mass murder. It should not be easier to shoot up a school than a bank or a jewellery store," he said.

LaPierre also took a swipe at the FBI for failing to follow up on a tip about the alleged shooter in the Parkland massacre.

The FBI said it had failed to act on the tip.