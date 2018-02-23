Air strikes hammer Syria's Ghouta

Warplanes have pounded the last rebel enclave near Syria's capital for a fifth day running as the UN Security Council considered demanding a 30-day ceasefire.

Dozens have been killed in the town of Douma, in Eastern Ghouta, after fresh airstrikes.

The UN envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, pleaded for a truce to prevent a "massacre" in the besieged eastern Ghouta region just outside Damascus.

At least 403 people have been killed in the district since Sunday, according to monitoring groups, with more than 2,116 wounded from the assault by Syria's military and its allies.

According to medical charities, planes have also hit more than a dozen hospitals.

And Panos Moumtzis, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, said most of eastern Ghouta is without food, water or electricity.

Aid workers and residents say Syrian army helicopters have been dropping "barrel bombs" - oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel - on marketplaces and medical centres.

Residents and insurgents in eastern Ghouta say Syria's ally Russia, is also involved in the bombing raids.

Syrians say they can identify Russian aircraft because they fly at higher altitude than Syrian planes but both Damascus and Moscow deny using barrel bombs or hitting civilians.

Instead they claim they say rebels hold civilians as human shields.

Russia, which wields a veto on the Security Council, said it could support a 30-day truce, but not one that included the Islamist militants the onslaught is meant to target.

The Council was considering a resolution, drafted by Kuwait and Sweden demanding a cessation of hostilities for 30 days to allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

But Deputy United States Ambassador to the UN, Kelley Currie, accused Russia of "appearing to be intent on blocking any meaningful effort" to halt the bloodshed.

"The United States is ready to vote on this resolution right here and right now. There is no reason to delay," Currie told the Council.

Sara Kayyali, Syria researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the situation was deteriorating "at an exponential rate" with over 250 civilians dead in the last 48 hours.

Robert Mardini, Middle East regional director for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the charity was poised to offer emergency medical care in the enclave and carry out evacuations of wounded as soon as conditions permitted.