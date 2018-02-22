Germany nabs Russian hooligan over Euro 2016 attack on England fan

Berlin (AFP) - A Russian football hooligan wanted for savagely attacking an England fan during Euro 2016 in France has been arrested, German police said Thursday.

"Police detained the wanted man on his arrival in Erdinger Moos from Moscow," a police statement said, adding that the 31-year-old, who was not named, risks up to 15 years in jail in France for attempted homicide and grievous bodily harm.

French authorities had for months been seeking the suspect, who along with several other Russian hooligans is accused of attacking 51-year-old England fan Andrew Bache ahead of the Russia-England match in Marseille.

Bache was left paralysed on the left-hand side of his body after being hit around the head with an iron bar.

The violence had marred the European football tournament, and raised concerns over Russia's hosting of this year's World Cup.

French authorities issued an arrest warrant for the Russian suspect in December 2017 after months of work with British police to identify the perpetrators of the assault.

The suspect was arrested en route from Moscow to Spain's Bilbao where he was travelling for the European League match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow.