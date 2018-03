An attacker has hurled an explosive device at the US embassy in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica and then killed himself with another bomb, the Montenegrin government says.

Both devices were probably hand grenades, the first thrown into the embassy yard and the second, which killed the attacker, in the street outside, it said on Twitter.

The blasts occurred at 1.30 am local time on Thursday.