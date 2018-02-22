Mexico City (AFP) - Mexico's homicide rate surged in January -- almost 14 percent worse than the same month a year earlier -- data published Wednesday showed.

Mexico homicides surge in January

There were 2,156 homicides across the country in January 2018 or 13.7 percent more than in January 2017, the Interior Ministry reported.

The Pacific coast states of Colima and Guerrero had the worst murder rates -- 7.37 and 5.63 per 100,000 residents.

Also among the states with deepening violent crime problems was Baja California Sur, in the northwest. It is home to many resorts popular with tourists from the United States, Canada and Europe. The state had 4.20 killings per 100,000 residents.

Mexico had a grim 2017 with a record 25,339 intentional homicides, the highest number since the national registries began in 1997.

More than 200,000 people have been murdered since 2006 when the government began a major crackdown on cartels.