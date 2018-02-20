SKorea-US to announce drills plan by April

South Korea and the United States will announce their plan for joint military drills before April, Seoul's defence minister says.

Asked when the two countries will hold their postponed military exercises, Song Young-moo told parliament he and his counterpart, Jim Mattis, would make an announcement after the Winter Paralympics end on March 18 and before the start of April.

Seoul and Washington had agreed to push back the regular joint military drill until after the Games, which are being hosted by South Korea.

The "Olympic thaw", which prompted an invitation from North Korea to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, to attend the first inter-Korean leaders' summit in Pyongyang in more than 10 years, raised the possibility of Washington and Seoul postponing the military exercises.

In its report on Tuesday South Korea's defence ministry ruled out that possibility but neither did it specify dates for the drill.

A ministry spokesperson told EFE the dates will be made public in the coming days.

General Vincent Brooks, who heads the US contingent of 28,000 troops on South Korean soil, assured a US parliamentary committee last week that both countries will carry out once a year their on-the-ground training, regardless of the inter-Korean rapprochement.

Seoul is convinced that improving relations with Pyongyang can help the regime return to the negotiating table with Washington, which has shown more scepticism and insisted that North Korea must commit to denuclearisation.