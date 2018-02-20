Trump endorses Romney for Senate seat

US President Donald Trump has endorsed former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's run for a US Senate seat in Utah despite Romney often being critical of Trump.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter "Mitt Romney will make a great senator". (file)

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Romney excoriated Trump as a "fraud" who was "playing the American public for suckers."

Trump responded that Romney had "choked like a dog" in his 2012 campaign against President Barack Obama.

Trump said on Twitter that Romney "will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!"

Romney announced on Friday he would run to replace retiring Senator Orrin Hatch.