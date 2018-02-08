Wellington (AFP) - New Zealand called up former Hong Kong representative Mark Chapman Thursday to strengthen their Twenty20 batting in the wake of last week's tri-series drubbing by Australia.

Black Caps shore up batting with former Hong Kong rep

Chapman and wicketkeeper Tom Siefert were included in the Black Caps' 13-man squad at the expense of Tom Bruce and Tom Blundell.

It comes after the New Zealanders slumped to a seven-wicket loss in their opening tri-series match against Australia in Sydney.

Chapman, 23, has played two ODIs and 19 T20s for Hong Kong but is eligible to play for New Zealand through his Kiwi father.

He has been in fine form for Auckland in the domestic T20 competition, averaging 34.11 at a strike-rate of 171.50, including 117 off 104 balls against Wellington last Sunday.

Siefert, also 23, has averaged 32.30 at 146.81.

New Zealand play their next tri-series match against England in Wellington on Tuesday, when they will seek to bounce back from three straight losses in the ultra-short form of the game.