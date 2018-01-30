'Strong side' for PM XI in Twenty20 against England

Sydney (AFP) - Eight players with international experience have been picked for the Prime Minister's XI to face England, Cricket Australia said Tuesday, in a bid to give the tourists a stern test ahead of the Twenty20 tri-series.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, announced as captain for the match in Canberra on Friday, will lead a squad which features Peter Handscomb, Peter Nevill and James Faulkner.

Players in good form in the T20 Big Bash League such as Sydney Sixers' Nic Maddinson and Sean Abbott have also been included. Former Test wicket-keeper Brad Haddin will coach the PM XI.

"It's pleasing to put together a really strong side to represent the Prime Minister's XI, this is one of the most experienced teams we've assembled for this clash in a number of years," CA national talent manager Greg Chappell said in a statement.

"We're confident this team can give England a real test ahead of the T20 tri-series."

The T20 tri-series also features the Black Caps and takes place in Australia and New Zealand from February 3-21.

Prime Minister's XI: Nathan Lyon (capt), Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, James Faulkner, Sebastian Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Swepson, Blake MacDonald (12th man).