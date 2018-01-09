N Korea, S Korea restore military hotline

North Korea has reopened a military hotline with South Korea, Yonhap news agency reports, citing the government in Seoul.

The move came on the day of breakthrough face-to-face talks between the warring neighbours, held in the "truce village" of Panmunjom.

The hotline is to operate fully from Wednesday, Yonhap reported.

All major inter-Korean communication channels had been shut down amid animosities over the North's nuclear program in recent years. But North Korea reopened one of the channels last week as signs emerged of improving ties.