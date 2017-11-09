Mum died in cold home after welfare and power cut because too ill to attend meeting

The mother of a woman who died of cold in her home, too poor to put the heater on after her welfare benefits were cut, has accused the UK government of failing the mother of four.

Elaine Morrall, 38, was found dead in her home last week, wearing a coat and scarf, her family said.

The woman from Runcorn, Cheshire, reportedly suffered an eating disorder and mental health problems.

Her mother Linda claims Elaine’s social security benefits stopped when she was in a hospital intensive care unit and missed her Employment Support Allowance meeting, despite going into the office herself and reporting her daughter’s condition.

“In the cold with her coat & scarf on. Because she wouldn’t put her heating on until her kids came home from school. Why?? Because she couldn’t afford it,” Linda wrote in an open letter to her local councillor in Halton, to demand answers.

Linda said her daughter’s benefits stopped numerous times while she was in hospital, which in turn stopped her housing benefit.

She also claimed she was told being in intensive care was not sufficient reason for failing to attend an interview with UK social security benefit Universal Credit.

“How many people have got to die before this government realises they are killing vulnerable people??” she asked.

Halton MP Derek Twigg, who the Mirror reported was now working with the family, said: “It is a very tragic case and I am providing assistance to my constituent.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said alternative appointments can be made for those who can’t always attend those arranged.

He added that anyone who disagreed with decisions made to the changes in welfare payments had the right to an appeal.