'I made this, but I didn’t get paid': Shoppers find messages from workers on Zara clothing tags

Shoppers at fashion retailer Zara, in Turkey, have found unusual tags on their garments containing distressing messages planted by exploited workers.

'I made this, but I didn’t get paid': Zara workers leave distressing messages on clothes tags

The unusual tags were attached to garments by workers complaining they had not been paid for the merchandise in the store.

Workers at an outsource manufacturer for Zara and other retailers have been going into Zara shops in Istanbul and leaving tags inside clothes saying: “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.”

The tag calls on the shopper to pressure Zara into paying them and support their campaign.

The tags say the workers were employed by the manufacturer Bravo, which closed down overnight. The campaign says that the manufacturer owes them three months of pay and severance allowance.

A Change.org online petition was set up two months ago, to raise awareness for the workers' fight for pay. It has so far received 18,300 signatures.

"Since August 2016, our union representative, DiSK Tekstil, with the support of Clean Clothes Campaign and IndustriAll Global Union, has been negotiating with those brands on our behalf," the petition, signed by "140 textile workers" states.

"For 12 months, we waited for the conclusion of these negotiations with patience and hope. To prevent any disruptions to the negotiations, we endured them in silence.

"However, after an entire year the brands declared that they will only pay just over a quarter of our claim. In other words, the brands accepted their liability, but they thought we deserve no more than their scraps," the petition stated.

Inditex, which owns Zara, did not immediately respond to questions from the AP.