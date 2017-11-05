News

Cruise ship death not suspicious, police
'Tragic end': Husband tried to save wife going overboard on cruise

'I made this, but I didn’t get paid': Shoppers find messages from workers on Zara clothing tags

Yahoo and Agencies /

Shoppers at fashion retailer Zara, in Turkey, have found unusual tags on their garments containing distressing messages planted by exploited workers.

The unusual tags were attached to garments by workers complaining they had not been paid for the merchandise in the store.

Workers at an outsource manufacturer for Zara and other retailers have been going into Zara shops in Istanbul and leaving tags inside clothes saying: “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.”

Zara shoppers in Istanbul found tags on their garments put there by Turkish workers complaining they have not been paid for the manufacturing the merchandise in the store. Picture: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP

The tag calls on the shopper to pressure Zara into paying them and support their campaign.

The tags say the workers were employed by the manufacturer Bravo, which closed down overnight. The campaign says that the manufacturer owes them three months of pay and severance allowance.

Workers at an outsource manufacturer for the fashion house have been going into shops in Istanbul and leaving notes inside clothes. Picture: AAP

A Change.org online petition was set up two months ago, to raise awareness for the workers' fight for pay. It has so far received 18,300 signatures.

"Since August 2016, our union representative, DiSK Tekstil, with the support of Clean Clothes Campaign and IndustriAll Global Union, has been negotiating with those brands on our behalf," the petition, signed by "140 textile workers" states.

Machine operator Azem Atmaca said workers like himself are tired of waiting in silence to be paid. Picture: YouTube

"For 12 months, we waited for the conclusion of these negotiations with patience and hope. To prevent any disruptions to the negotiations, we endured them in silence.

"However, after an entire year the brands declared that they will only pay just over a quarter of our claim. In other words, the brands accepted their liability, but they thought we deserve no more than their scraps," the petition stated.

Inditex, which owns Zara, did not immediately respond to questions from the AP.

