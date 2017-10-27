Man shot in Las Vegas massacre attacked with death threats by conspiracy theorists

A concertgoer who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas massacre has been bombarded with death threats from online conspiracy theorists.

Despite his injuries Braden Matejkha survived the massacre that saw 58 people killed at the hands of gunman Stephen Paddock on October 1.

The 64-year-old shooter used a hammer to smash through the window of his 32nd Mandalay Bay Resort hotel room before he opened fire on a packed crowd at a country music concert below him.

Braden was one of hundreds to be struck by the retired accountant – but not everyone believes his story.

Conspiracy theorists who claim the worst mass shooting in US history was a government set-up and “fake” took their anger out on the 20-year-old Canadian who had travelled from British Colombia alongside his girlfriend to attend the music festival.

When the bullets began raining down over the crowd, Braden was knocked to the ground and despite being covered in blood, he remained responsive.

As he recovered from non-life-threatening injuries in hospital including bleeding and swelling in his brain, Braden’s brother Taylor started a GoFundMe page to ease the financial struggle for the heavy-duty mechanic who was forced to take time off work.

While many of the donations were accompanied by heartfelt comments, conspiracy theorists quickly bombarded Braden in the comments section and on his Facebook.

“You are a lying piece of s*** and I hope someone truly shoots you in the head,” one person wrote to Matejka on Facebook.

“Your soul is disgusting and dark! You will Pay for the consequences,” another wrote.

“He’s scamming the public… this was a government set-up,” one woman added.

Braden tried to defend himself but ended up deleting his Facebook and Instagram account when the abuse became overwhelming.

Taylor Matejkha said he remains baffled at the thought process of those attacking his brother and other survivors.

“There are all these families dealing with likely the most horrific thing they’ll ever experience, and they are also met with hate and anger and are being attacked online about being part of some conspiracy,” Taylor told the Guardian.