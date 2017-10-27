News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Man shot in Las Vegas massacre attacked with death threats by conspiracy theorists

Yahoo7 News /

A concertgoer who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas massacre has been bombarded with death threats from online conspiracy theorists.

China's Tencent loses $51 bln in market value
1:27

China's Tencent loses $51 bln in market value
Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0:13

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
Asia fears a trade war over planned U.S. trade tax
1:28

Asia fears a trade war over planned U.S. trade tax
Indonesia fights toxic waste in a lifeline river
1:34

Indonesia fights toxic waste in a lifeline river
Students return to school two weeks after Florida massacre
0:34

Students return to school two weeks after Florida massacre
GM Korea to slash executive numbers
1:19

GM Korea to slash executive numbers
0228_1800_MEL-Recall
2:01

Confusion follows mass recall of cars fitted with faulty airbags
Prosecutors seek 30 year jail term for South Korean ex-president
1:05

Prosecutors seek 30 year jail term for South Korean ex-president
President Trump meets with governors from across the country
1:10

President Trump meets with governors from across the country
Geely covets Daimler tech with $9 bln stake, shares surge
1:43

Geely covets Daimler tech with $9 bln stake, shares surge
Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
1:15

Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
'Comfort women' issue widens rift between Japan and South Korea
1:24

'Comfort women' issue widens rift between Japan and South Korea
 

Despite his injuries Braden Matejkha survived the massacre that saw 58 people killed at the hands of gunman Stephen Paddock on October 1.

The 64-year-old shooter used a hammer to smash through the window of his 32nd Mandalay Bay Resort hotel room before he opened fire on a packed crowd at a country music concert below him.

Braden was one of hundreds to be struck by the retired accountant – but not everyone believes his story.

Amanda Homulos, right, hugs her boyfriend Braden Matejka at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Source: AP

Stephen Paddock killed 58 people using a stockpile of weapons. Source: PA

Conspiracy theorists who claim the worst mass shooting in US history was a government set-up and “fake” took their anger out on the 20-year-old Canadian who had travelled from British Colombia alongside his girlfriend to attend the music festival.

When the bullets began raining down over the crowd, Braden was knocked to the ground and despite being covered in blood, he remained responsive.

As he recovered from non-life-threatening injuries in hospital including bleeding and swelling in his brain, Braden’s brother Taylor started a GoFundMe page to ease the financial struggle for the heavy-duty mechanic who was forced to take time off work.

While many of the donations were accompanied by heartfelt comments, conspiracy theorists quickly bombarded Braden in the comments section and on his Facebook.

“You are a lying piece of s*** and I hope someone truly shoots you in the head,” one person wrote to Matejka on Facebook.

“Your soul is disgusting and dark! You will Pay for the consequences,” another wrote.

“He’s scamming the public… this was a government set-up,” one woman added.

Taylor Matejka (left) said he can't believe people are threatening his brother Braden (right) after he was struck in the head during the Las Vegas shooting. Source: Taylor Matejkha

Braden tried to defend himself but ended up deleting his Facebook and Instagram account when the abuse became overwhelming.

Taylor Matejkha said he remains baffled at the thought process of those attacking his brother and other survivors.

“There are all these families dealing with likely the most horrific thing they’ll ever experience, and they are also met with hate and anger and are being attacked online about being part of some conspiracy,” Taylor told the Guardian.

Back To Top