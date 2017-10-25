Russian politician dies somersaulting into foam pit in front of son

WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT: What should have been a fun and safe outing with his son turned fatal for a Russian politician who broke his back jumping into a foam pit at an indoor entertainment centre.

Russian politician dies during fatal summersault in front of son

Sergey Popovich, 54, somersaulted into a pit of soft blocks and landed on his head, breaking his back.

Security footage of the fatal jump shows the man at the edge of the pit, preparing for the trick.

He can be seen tumbling backwards into the air before disappearing into the foam, but failing to reappear.

Staff at the Planeta trampoline centre, in the city of Krasnoyarsk, central Russia, did not immediately notice Mr Popovich was badly injured, The Sun reported.

By the time the ambulance arrived it was too late to save him.

Mr Popovich had been a deputy of the Turukhanskiy regional council since 2015, a department which manages the region’s economic policy, and was also a local business owner.