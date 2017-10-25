Oligarch's daughter arrested after allegedly running red light, killing five pedestrians

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: The daughter of a Russian oligarch has been arrested after she allegedly ran a red light and mounted the pavement, killing five and seriously injuring six pedestrians.

Oligarch's daughter faces 10 years in jail after skipping a red light and killing five people

Disturbing new footage shows Alyona Zaitseva’s luxurious black Lexus fail to stop at the red light before colliding with a car and spinning out of control in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of oil tycoon Vasily Zaitsev and the heiress to a Ukrainian energy company, faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

The 4WD, which belongs to her father, was understood to be travelling at high speed alongside another car when it collided with the Volkswagen being driven by 49-year-old Gennady Dronov.

Moments after the car comes to a stop, several bodies can be seen lying motionless on the sidewalk as those nearby flee in horror.

A weeping Ms Zaitseva was seen sitting alone in the courtroom cage at the start of a legal process.

Her millionaire father, 61, has since issued an emotional appeal, offering cash donations to the bereaved and their families as he pleaded with them to forgive his daughter.

“A terrible tragedy has taken the lives of people,” Mr Zaitsev said in a statement.

“Words cannot describe the terror and grief for the perished and injured.

“On our knees we are asking families of the perished and injured in this horrific road accident to forgive our daughter.”

The family's high-profile lawyer Yulia Kozyr, has sought home arrest for the family's glamorous daughter.

The five people killed in the crash have been named as mother and daughter Alla Sokol, 46, and Anastasiya Sokol, 19, Alexander Evteev, 27, Nina Kobiseva, 28, and Elena Usmanova.

A 30-year-old pregnant woman also remains in an induced coma, however her pregnancy is not considered to be in danger.