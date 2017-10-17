News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Man killed girlfriend's son, 8, because he thought he was gay, court hears

Yahoo7 News /

A security guard accused of killing his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son tortured him to death because he didn’t like the child and thought he was gay, a court has heard.

0413_0500_sun_newsbreak
3:42

News break - April 13
0323_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:00

News Break - March 23
0323_sun_news
13:58

News Headlines: Friday 23 March
Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
0:33

Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
 

First responders found Gabriel Fernandez in cardiac arrest at his mother’s home in Palmdale, California, on May 22, 2013.

The boy had sustained injuries that included a fractured skull, broken ribs and burns over his body and was hospitalised, but died two days later.

First responders found Gabriel Fernandez in cardiac arrest at his mother’s home in Palmdale, California, on May 22, 2013. Picture: Facebook

Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, 34, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, 37, were charged in 2014 with murder in the child's beating death.

Aguirre's attorney said his client admitted to causing the injuries that caused Gabriel’s death because he was enraged when the child told his mother to leave him, the LA court heard on Monday.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami told the court the couple called emergency services to treat Gabriel only to try and “cover up what they did”, KTLA reported.

Isauro Aguirre, 32, and his girlfriend were charged with the murder of her eight-year-old son. Picture: Getty

"The defendant lied on the 911 call,” the prosecutor said.

“The evidence will show that the defendant is nothing more than a bully," Mr Hatami said.

"He was a security guard who intentionally tortured and abused a helpless and innocent little boy.”

The boy's mother Pearl Sinthia Fernandez will be tried at a later date. Picture: Getty

The prosecutor told the court Aguirre disliked Gabriel and thought he was gay, and that was his motivation to harm the child.

The jury was shown text messages between Aguirre and the boy's mother which Mr Hatami said proved the couple conspired together to torture and kill the boy, and tried to cover it up.

Defence attorney John Allan said his client never intended for Gabriel to die, despite the horrific abuse.

Paramedic James Cermak said his partner carried the Gabriel’s “limp, lifeless body” and they began CPR, but couldn’t get a pulse.

“It was just an unbelievable amount of trauma on his body,” Mr Cermak said.

Gabriel Fernandez was hospitalised, but died two days later. Picture: Facebook

The trial against Aguirre is ongoing, and Fernandez will be tried separately.

Four social workers who were assigned to Gabriel's case also face charges in relation to the boy’s death.

Back To Top