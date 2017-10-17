Man killed girlfriend's son, 8, because he thought he was gay, court hears

A security guard accused of killing his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son tortured him to death because he didn’t like the child and thought he was gay, a court has heard.

First responders found Gabriel Fernandez in cardiac arrest at his mother’s home in Palmdale, California, on May 22, 2013.

The boy had sustained injuries that included a fractured skull, broken ribs and burns over his body and was hospitalised, but died two days later.

Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, 34, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, 37, were charged in 2014 with murder in the child's beating death.

Aguirre's attorney said his client admitted to causing the injuries that caused Gabriel’s death because he was enraged when the child told his mother to leave him, the LA court heard on Monday.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami told the court the couple called emergency services to treat Gabriel only to try and “cover up what they did”, KTLA reported.

"The defendant lied on the 911 call,” the prosecutor said.

“The evidence will show that the defendant is nothing more than a bully," Mr Hatami said.

"He was a security guard who intentionally tortured and abused a helpless and innocent little boy.”

The prosecutor told the court Aguirre disliked Gabriel and thought he was gay, and that was his motivation to harm the child.

The jury was shown text messages between Aguirre and the boy's mother which Mr Hatami said proved the couple conspired together to torture and kill the boy, and tried to cover it up.

Defence attorney John Allan said his client never intended for Gabriel to die, despite the horrific abuse.

Paramedic James Cermak said his partner carried the Gabriel’s “limp, lifeless body” and they began CPR, but couldn’t get a pulse.

“It was just an unbelievable amount of trauma on his body,” Mr Cermak said.

The trial against Aguirre is ongoing, and Fernandez will be tried separately.

Four social workers who were assigned to Gabriel's case also face charges in relation to the boy’s death.