British tourist dies after falling 10m from ledge at Indian temple 'taking a selfie'

Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins

Yahoo UK /

A British tourist has died after reportedly falling from a 30ft ledge on an Indian temple – while taking a selfie on a “gap year”.

The man, named in reports as 58-year-old Roger Stotesbury, was standing on the edge of a terrace at Lakshmi Temple, in Orchha in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to get a selfie photo, according to local reports.

Onlookers reportedly said he “suddenly slipped and fell from a height of 30ft (10m)” to the ground, at 4pm on Saturday.

The British man died after falling edge of a terrace at Lakshmi Temple, in Orchha. Source: Getty

Mr Stotesbury is thought to have been on a year-long round the world “gap year” with his wife Hilary when the tragedy happened.

Video footage and photographs appeared to show him being stretchered away from the steps outside the 17th century temple.

The couple, understood to be from Buckingham, are thought to have embarked on their round the world trip in November 2016, and were due to return soon.


City police inspector DD Azad said: “British tourist Roger James had come to visit Orchha with his wife Hilary. Yesterday afternoon, they went to visit the Lakshmi temple. It was then he fell off the balcony while trying to take a selfie.

“The man got seriously injured in the fall and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. But he died during the course of treatment. We have started the legal proceedings in the case.”

Local police sources reportedly confirmed the man involved was the same one photographed in an online blog by “Hilary and Roger” – who left home in November 2016 after renting out their house and putting all their belongings in storage.

The couple in their late 50s were taking a year-long 'gap year'. Source: Getty

India was the 22nd country they had visited in their trip, which had so far taken in Italy, Chile, Patagonia to Canada, Hawaii, Australia, Japan, Korea China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and India, and they said they expected it to be “potentially our toughest travelling”, according to their blog.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office confirmed it was “providing assistance” to the family of a British man who died in India on October 13.

A spokeswoman said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British man following his tragic death in India on 13 October. Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.”

