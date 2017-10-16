News

Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Bride-to-be fears dream day is off after British couple's lewd photo sparks calls for foreign wedding ban

A bride-to-be has hit out at the obscene actions of a British couple that mean her dream wedding in Greece may be cancelled.

Gemma Hunter, 37, and fiancé Matthew Hewitt, 38, are among hundreds of couples whose big days have been put in jeopardy by a photo of newlyweds Matthew and Carly Lunn appearing to show them in a sex act at a sacred Greek monastery.

The lewd photo of the UK couple at St Paul’s Chapel in Lindos, Rhodes sparked discussions over a ban on all foreign marriages on the island after it went viral online.

A British bride-to-be fears her wedding plans are in tatters after a couple’s lewd picture led to a ban on foreign weddings in Rhodes, Greece.

The couple later claimed it was a joke.

And now Gemma fears her Au $33,700 special day at the same chapel – booked for August 2018 – may have been scuppered by the Lunns’ actions.

Lindos is popular destination for British weddings. Source: Getty

The healthcare assistant from Bradford said they booked their wedding in May after falling in love with the chapel, but are now in “limbo”, not knowing whether it can still go ahead.

She and her fiancé are now nervously waiting for more information from their wedding planner.

It has been reported that the mayor of Rhodes is due to make a final decision on the ban in the next couple of weeks.

The couple are disgusted with the newlyweds' actions. Source: PA

Gemma branded the controversial image of the Lunns as “disrespectful”, adding: “why would you think to do that in a religious setting?”

Gemma and Matthew have four children between them aged eight to 11 years old, who were “really excited” about being part of the wedding.

“I have not even told them to be honest that all this is going on and I cannot even show them the picture about why we might not be able to have the wedding there because it is obscene,” she said.

Giorgos Eleftheriou, president of Lindos community in Rhodes, told The Times: “I have hundreds of soon-to-be brides from Britain and all over the world calling me today in tears because of this decision. It’s a huge damper on our society here.

“We are one of the most famous wedding destinations in the world and we are booked solid through to 2021.”

