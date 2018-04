A baggage handler has been caught on camera stealing from the luggage of a Jetstar passenger in Thailand.

The 27-year-old was working at Phuket International Airport, loading bags onto a plane bound for Singapore.

He was seen rummaging through several suitcases on Monday but didn’t know he was being filmed in a sting operation set up by airport security.

The worker has since been charged and was made to return a bluetooth speaker taken from one of the bags.