Stunning images capture 'UFO' clouds surrounding volcano

The Kamchatka region is regarded as one of the most picturesque corners of Russia and attracts hundreds of photographers with its unique environment.

Saucer-shaped clouds in Kamchatka, Russia. Source: Vladimir Voychuk/Caters

Eerie photographs of the region. Source: Vladimir Voychuk/Caters

With many active volcanoes along the peninsula, the area is known locally as the "land of fire and ice".

These spectacular photographs were taken by Vladimir Voychuk, 37, from Klin in Russia.

The area is known as the "land of fire and ice". Source: Vladimir Voychuk/Caters

Clouds at the top of a volcano. Source: Vladimir Voychuk/Caters

The stationery, lens-shaped clouds, which form in the troposphere, are called lenticular clouds but are often referred to as "UFO" clouds because of their flying saucer-like shape.

“It is probably one of my favourite places to take pictures despite the distance from the city that I live in, and I never miss out on an opportunity to visit," Voychuk told Caters News.

Voychuk said the region was his favourite place to photograph. Source: Vladimir Voychuk/Caters

The peninsula draws hundreds of photographers trying to capture its magic. Source: Vladimir Voychuk/Caters

“My aim this time was to capture the volcanoes alongside these fantastic-looking clouds.

“They often remind people of alien spaceships forming around the volcanoes.”

