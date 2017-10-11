Stunning images capture 'UFO' clouds surrounding volcano

A series of stunning photographs have captured "UFO" clouds surrounding the renowned volcanoes of Kamchatka in far-Eastern Russia.

The Kamchatka region is regarded as one of the most picturesque corners of Russia and attracts hundreds of photographers with its unique environment.

With many active volcanoes along the peninsula, the area is known locally as the "land of fire and ice".

These spectacular photographs were taken by Vladimir Voychuk, 37, from Klin in Russia.

The stationery, lens-shaped clouds, which form in the troposphere, are called lenticular clouds but are often referred to as "UFO" clouds because of their flying saucer-like shape.

“It is probably one of my favourite places to take pictures despite the distance from the city that I live in, and I never miss out on an opportunity to visit," Voychuk told Caters News.

“My aim this time was to capture the volcanoes alongside these fantastic-looking clouds.

“They often remind people of alien spaceships forming around the volcanoes.”