Parents leave three-year-old boy in corn maze, don't realise until next day

A three-year-old boy was left in a corn maze overnight because his parents didn't realise he was gone until the next morning.

The incident happened at the Crazy Corn Maze in West Jordan, Utah, on Monday, KUTV.com reports.

At around 8pm local time a message went out to guests to say a child was lost, but nobody came forward to collect him by the time the maze was due to close.

The boy was taken to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, where he stayed for the night.

Around 7.40am on Tuesday morning, the child's parents called the West Jordan Police Department and reported the child missing.

No charges have been laid against the parents yet, but local police say the case is still being investigated.