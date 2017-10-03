News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss tampering plot
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss plot

'I felt him get shot in the back': Wife says husband died shielding her - as Vegas victims are identified

Yahoo7 News /

As the world comes to terms with the horrific Las Vegas massacre that claimed 58 lives, the first victims gunned down by the 64-year-old shooter have been identified.

0330_1130_nat_petrol
0:29

Truck driver dies after petrol tanker explodes
0329_1800_sa_roadblitz
1:26

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver ‘felt a bump’ in the road
Truck Loses Roof in Overpass Crash, Drags Wreckage For Miles Along Philadelphia Streets
0:40

Truck Loses Roof in Overpass Crash, Drags Wreckage For Miles Along Philadelphia Streets
0302_1800_ADL-Tradie
1:30

Tradies cable-tie alleged truck thief in dramatic citizens’ arrest
0228_tms_bennett
8:18

Jonathan Bennett reveals all about life on set during 'Mean Girls'
Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
1:05

Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
0222_1800_vic_crash
0:15

Driver’s reflexes saved him from a serious crash
Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0:59

Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
1030_0530_nat_M1truck
0:29

Trucks collied on M1
0509_1800_qld_tow
1:39

Queensland Government vows to crack down on ‘shark’ tow trucks
 

Tennessee resident Sonny Melton died while using his body to shield his young wife from bullets hailing down from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

The 29-year-old nurse was gunned down by retired accountant Stephen Paddock in a desperate bid to save the life of Heather Melton.

"He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," his shaken wife told WZTV in a statement.

“I don't know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his.”

Tennessee resident Sonny Melton died while using his body to shield his young wife. Source: Facebook

"At this point, I'm in complete disbelief and despair,” she added.

“I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Quintin Robbins was killed in the Las Vegas shooting. Source: Supplied

Quinton Robbins, 20, was also attending the country music festival when his life was cruelly cut short.

“Everyone who met him, loved him. His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many,” his aunt Kilee Wells Sanders said.

“Quinton was a pay-it-forward kinda guy," family friend Tyce Jones said following news of his death.

"He always had a smile on his face and was a nice guy. He loved his family and loved to coach his little brother’s flag football team. He will be missed."

Denise Salmon Burditus, 50, reportedly died in her husband’s arms just minutes after posting this picture of themselves. Source: Facebook

Denise Salmon Burditus, 50, reportedly died in her husband Tony Burditus' arms just minutes after posting a picture of themselves at the festival.

“I'm just praying for comfort for their shattered hearts. Her family...Her adoring husband...Her beautiful children and grandbabies...Her friends whom she loved like family,” her friend wrote.


Back To Top