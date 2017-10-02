Las Vegas gunman's partner 'an Australian': reports

A former Gold Coast resident sought in connection with the Las Vegas mass shooting that claimed at least 58 lives and wounded more than 515 has been cleared of any involvement.

Marilou Danley, 62, is believed to be the partner of gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, who has been identified as the gunman who opened fire on helpless country music festivalgoers.

Las Vegas police located Danley shortly after releasing her name to media but by early Monday local time, Las Vegas police cleared her of any involvement.

It is understood the hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel was booked in Danley's name.

"Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement to CNN.

Multiple news outlets in Australia reported on Monday night that Danley was a resident of the Gold Coast until she moved to the United States about 20 years ago.

"We are aware of media reports referring to Marilou Danley as an Australian woman in connection with the shooting incident in Las Vegas," said a statement from DFAT early on Tuesday

"Given the local authorities are still investigating the incident, we cannot comment further on these reports."