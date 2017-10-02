News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

Las Vegas gunman's partner 'an Australian': reports

Yahoo7 /

A former Gold Coast resident sought in connection with the Las Vegas mass shooting that claimed at least 58 lives and wounded more than 515 has been cleared of any involvement.

Tony Blair: Brexit deal 'gateway to a Corbyn government'
0:45

Tony Blair: Brexit deal 'gateway to a Corbyn government'
Malala in tears on emotional return to Pakistan
0:58

Malala in tears on emotional return to Pakistan
Steve Smith breaks down during ball tampering news conference
0:58

Steve Smith breaks down during ball tampering news conference
0329_1800_wa_futurebancroft
2:22

What is the future for Cameron Bancroft?
0329_1800_wa_future
1:22

Australian cricket team keeps low profile in South Africa
Russia conducts first post-Soviet training flight via North Pole
0:51

Russia conducts first post-Soviet training flight via North Pole
Major sponsor drops deal with Australian cricket team
1:32

Major sponsor drops deal with Australian cricket team
0329_1800_qld_tax
1:41

Tax fraud mastermind jailed after scamming $450 million
0329_1800_sa_roadblitz
1:26

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver ‘felt a bump’ in the road
0329_1800_sa_watch
1:21

Smart watch data tracked victim’s final movements before she was bashed to death
Why locals are furious about this McDonald's sign
3:16

Why locals are furious about this McDonald's sign
0328_1800_sa_hospital
1:24

RAH slammed for overcrowding
 

Marilou Danley, 62, is believed to be the partner of gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, who has been identified as the gunman who opened fire on helpless country music festivalgoers.

Las Vegas police located Danley shortly after releasing her name to media but by early Monday local time, Las Vegas police cleared her of any involvement.

It is understood the hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel was booked in Danley's name.

Marilou Danley is believed to be the partner of the deceased Las Vegas gunman. Source: Twitter/@LVPD

"Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement to CNN.


Multiple news outlets in Australia reported on Monday night that Danley was a resident of the Gold Coast until she moved to the United States about 20 years ago.

"We are aware of media reports referring to Marilou Danley as an Australian woman in connection with the shooting incident in Las Vegas," said a statement from DFAT early on Tuesday

"Given the local authorities are still investigating the incident, we cannot comment further on these reports."

Danley is believed to have lived on the Gold Coast for more than 10 years. Source: Facebook

Back To Top