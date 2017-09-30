Police officer faces fear of snakes to move one on from a university building

A brave police officer was filmed facing his fears as he removed a snake that slithered its way into a building at a university.

The snake-catching cop from the University of Central Florida went weak at the knees when he was called to remove the serpent.

The shorts-wearing officer picked up a bin, a knight stick and worked up his courage as he and tried to cajole the snake from the building near the city of Orlando.

Several swear words were shouted as the officer made several attempts to get the snake out the door.

Before long the snake was forced from the room, with the officer happier than anyone about the victory.

“We catch bad guys, not snakes,” read the post made to UCF Police Department Facebook page last week.

