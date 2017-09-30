Police officer faces fear of snakes to move one on from a university building

News

Yahoo7 News /

A brave police officer was filmed facing his fears as he removed a snake that slithered its way into a building at a university.

Police officer faces fears to remove snake from Florida uni

The snake-catching cop from the University of Central Florida went weak at the knees when he was called to remove the serpent.

The cop went weak at the knees but still took on the serpent. Source: Facebook UCF Police Department

The cop overcame his fears and took on the snake. Source: Facebook UCF Police Department

The shorts-wearing officer picked up a bin, a knight stick and worked up his courage as he and tried to cajole the snake from the building near the city of Orlando.

Several swear words were shouted as the officer made several attempts to get the snake out the door.

Eventually he was victorious. Source: Facebook UCF Police Department

Before long the snake was forced from the room, with the officer happier than anyone about the victory.

“We catch bad guys, not snakes,” read the post made to UCF Police Department Facebook page last week.

