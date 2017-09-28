The amazing find an op shop worker made in a donated purse

An American op shop worker has been praised for her honesty after she discovered $39,000 cash stuffed in an old purse.

Kindell Keyes was working at the New York goodwill store when she made the incredible find.

While many people in the same situation would undoubtedly be faced with an ethical dilemma, that was never the case for the 51-year-old worker.

“I started looking around like, who’s setting me up? There’s no way,” Keyes told CBS.

“The money didn’t belong to me… I believe in karma, you do good, good things happen to you, so I’m not going to keep something that don’t belong to me.”

She immediately raised the alarm and the store was able to track down two brothers who donated the purse after their 101-year-old grandmother died.

They had no idea, she had been quietly hiding so much cash inside her New York apartment.

Ms Keyes didn’t go home-empty handed though after her store rewarded her honesty with a $3,900 bonus.

“It’s just so good to know that there’s people like Kindell in the world,” one of the grateful brothers added.