'Skinhead, neo-Nazi': Restaurant owner kicks man out because he is covered in tattoos

A New Zealand restaurant has labelled a heavily tattooed man a "skinhead, neo-Nazi" after denying him service.

A customer named Aaron said he was asked to leave HeadQuarters restaurant in Auckland this week because of his tattoos.

Aaron's friend jumped to his defence telling the restaurant it was time they rethought their policies.

"Turning away customers (and money) because people have tattoos (sic) is unacceptable. Don't come here," he wrote in a scathing Facebook review.

But restaurant owner, Leo Molloy, made no attempt to deter the scrutiny in his response.

"Nothing to do with the tattoos as an art form, it was a dress code breach that made other customers feel uncomfortable," he wrote.

"This guy had scribbles all over his head, the top and the sides, and he didn't give a good vibe so we invoked our dress code that precludes such work.

"His behaviour when advised of my decision indicated I'd made a wise choice. We're very happy we did the right thing given he appeared to be and behaved like a skinhead and or neo-Nazi type."

Not stopping there, Molloy then targeted one of Aaron's friends in relation to his hair style saying he could treat customers how he wanted.

"Can I shout you a decent hair job sometime? I've seen parrots with better colour schemes love," he continued.

"We do big numbers here and we have a certain type of person we market towards and it doesn't involve people with scribbles.

"I don't care. It's my establishment."