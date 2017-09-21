News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Train jumper a 'bloody idiot': WA premier (clone 39775839)
'Complete, utter, bloody idiot’: Premier calls out daredevil train jumper

'Skinhead, neo-Nazi': Restaurant owner kicks man out because he is covered in tattoos

Yahoo7 News /

A New Zealand restaurant has labelled a heavily tattooed man a "skinhead, neo-Nazi" after denying him service.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth becomes first sitting senator to give birth while in office
0:58

Sen. Tammy Duckworth becomes first sitting senator to give birth while in office
Topless Woman Charges Bill Cosby at Retrial
1:10

Topless Woman Charges Bill Cosby at Retrial
Aid workers hit by airstrike in Eastern Ghouta: Social media video
1:19

Aid workers hit by airstrike in Eastern Ghouta: Social media video
0304_0700_nat_airstrike
0:25

Horror airstrike in Syria
Bespoke basement flowers to fine dining forks in hours
1:48

Bespoke basement flowers to fine dining forks in hours
0301_tde_smith
6:16

Jessica Smith's journey to self-acceptance
0226_sun_video
3:54

Royal Melbourne Hospital video shines light on ER employee abuse
Florida Family Breathes Sigh of Relief After Abducted Preschooler Is Found in Tennessee
1:27

Florida Family Breathes Sigh of Relief After Abducted Preschooler Is Found in Tennessee
Last Night's Presidential Debate Was a War of Words
1:17

Last Night's Presidential Debate Was a War of Words
Insomniac Theater: In the Heart of the Sea
2:59

Insomniac Theater: In the Heart of the Sea
0620_1600_nat_protests
0:39

Thousands protest changes to construction industry
1109_1800_PER-Midland
0:55

Aged care worker charged with repeated assault on elderly resident
 

A customer named Aaron said he was asked to leave HeadQuarters restaurant in Auckland this week because of his tattoos.

Aaron's friend jumped to his defence telling the restaurant it was time they rethought their policies.

"Turning away customers (and money) because people have tattoos (sic) is unacceptable. Don't come here," he wrote in a scathing Facebook review.

Aaron said he was denied service at HeadQuarters Viaduct because of his tattooes. Source: Newshub

But restaurant owner, Leo Molloy, made no attempt to deter the scrutiny in his response.

"Nothing to do with the tattoos as an art form, it was a dress code breach that made other customers feel uncomfortable," he wrote.

"This guy had scribbles all over his head, the top and the sides, and he didn't give a good vibe so we invoked our dress code that precludes such work.

"His behaviour when advised of my decision indicated I'd made a wise choice. We're very happy we did the right thing given he appeared to be and behaved like a skinhead and or neo-Nazi type."

The owner of the Auckland restaurant sent a series of abusive messages, labelling Aaron a "skinhead, neo-Nazi". Source: Facebook

Not stopping there, Molloy then targeted one of Aaron's friends in relation to his hair style saying he could treat customers how he wanted.

"Can I shout you a decent hair job sometime? I've seen parrots with better colour schemes love," he continued.

"We do big numbers here and we have a certain type of person we market towards and it doesn't involve people with scribbles.

"I don't care. It's my establishment."

Back To Top