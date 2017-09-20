CEO's incredible response after investor said she was 'too overweight to sell cosmetics'

It may seem pretty rare for the underdog to actually win these days, particularly in hypercompetitive and multi-billion-dollar businesses like beauty and cosmetics.

There are some significant and global players in this industry, so it’s not often that the common and the everyday is not only feted but ends up ahead of the game. But that’s exactly what happened for Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics.

Lima was recently honored at the annual Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Achiever Awards, so Lima is no stranger to positive publicity and coverage in the beauty media, particularly since selling the company she started in her living room to L’Oreal for $1.2 billion in 2016.

Yet the story she told in front of a room full of her peers was one that powerfully illustrated just how tough it was for her to build the company into the powerhouse it is today.

The most compelling example of IT Cosmetics’ struggle for a slice of the luxe beauty industry came in the form of Lima’s efforts to raise capital in the early stages of the company. She told the crowd at the awards ceremony about meeting with a potential investor. It was a “defining moment,” she recounted.

The investor decided to pass on helping fund IT, and when Lima asked why, the investor told her: “I’m just not sure women will buy makeup from someone who looks like you, you know, with your body and your weight.”

Rather than giving in to the sting of defeat that came with these remarks, Lima found inspiration and a sense of mission. “I felt something deep down inside,” she recalled. “And it said, ’No. You are wrong.’”

She decided not only to keep on, but to make it a mission to prove just how wrong that executive and others who shared such shortsighted so-called insight truly were.

IT Cosmetics’ game-changing moment came when they secured an opportunity to sell their products on QVC and Lima decided to feature models that broke the mold of what was considered standard — including a 73-year-old woman and an African-American model with acne — despite receiving plenty of advice from experts to the contrary. The products sold out on that QVC debut and the rest, as they say, is history.

“You see now, seven years later, almost all makeup brands showing real women in before-and-afters,” Lima boasts — a testament to her mission to represent true images of women while still creating a successful business.

Lima’s speech only underlined how much IT Cosmetics’ story has become a rallying cry for women who buy the products.