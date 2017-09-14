Mystery eyeless sea creature found on beach after hurricane

A mystery, eyeless creature of the deep that washed up on the shores of Texas amid the tempest brought by Hurricane Harvey has been identified.

Twitter user Preeti Desai spotted the unusual sea creature on the beach near Texas City, Texas, southeast of storm-ravaged Houston.

"Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?" Ms Desai asked along with several pictures of the fanged and beastly creature lying dead on the sand.

The pictures of the eyeless fish bounced around the social network and soon caught the eye of Dr Kenneth Tighe, a biologist and eel specialist who shed some light on the sea monster.

Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid pic.twitter.com/9IUuuL65qh — Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) September 6, 2017

Dr Tighe suggested the creature was likely a fangtooth snake eel, although the BBC reports the eel expert believed it could also be garden or conger eel, as "all three of these species occur off Texas and have large fang-like teeth".

The fangtooth eel, sometimes known as the “tusky eel”, lives in the West Atlantic Ocean at depths of 60 to 90 metres.

It’s thought the strong winds and storm surges brought by Harvey stirred the ocean waters and later spewed the fish up onto the beach.

“It was completely unexpected, it's not something that you'd typically see on a beach,” Ms Desai told the BBC about the discovery of the unusual creature she spotted while assessing the damage brought by the storm.

“I thought it could be something from the deep sea that might have washed on to shore.”

She said she left the beast on the shore to “let nature take its course”.