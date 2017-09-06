News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
'I could hear bones crunching': Bear mauls bow hunter, knocking away his gun to leave 40cm gash in head

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in the US, knocking a pistol from his hand and slashing a 40cm cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close.

Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning while in the Gravelly Range forests of southwest Montana, near the Idaho border.

"I could hear bones crunching, just like you read about," 57-year-old Sommer said as he recovered in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

His hunting partner deployed his bear spray, which slowed the bear's charge, the Associated Press reports.

"The bear just flat-out charged us," Sommer said, the large beast closing the nine-metre gap in less than four seconds.

But Sommer said he grabbed his canister so quickly that he couldn't release the safety switch before the bear attacked him.

Tom Sommer said he could hear the bear 'crunching bones' before it attacked him. Source: AP

The bear bit his leg, swatted at his wrist and attacked his head.

Sommer said he was ready to shoot the bear in the neck with his pistol when the bear swatted his hand away.

His hunting partner was able to deploy the rest of his bear spray, ending the 25-second attack.

"Just like that it stopped," Sommer said.

Sommer doesn't hold a grudge against the bear, as it 'was just doing what bears do'. Source: Wikipedia

"He stopped biting me, he got up and started to run away."

Sommer’s friend used some blood coagulation powder to slow the bleeding before wrapping his battered head in a makeshift bandage turban.

A ripped-up Sommer and his hunting partner made the 1.6 kilometre trek back to their camp before riding mules a further 6.4km to their vehicle.

The hunters then had a further two hours of driving before they reached a hospital.

The pair had to hike 1.6km on foot, 6.4km on mule and drive a further two hours to hospital in Ennis. Source: Google Maps

Sommer – who splits his time among Idaho, Missouri and Florida – was being treated at a hospital in Ennis, Montana.

"Through it all I was very conscious, very level-headed and low key about it," Mr Sommer said.

"Besides some scars, it doesn't appear that I will have any problems.

"I've been a hunter my whole life. I have no grievance against the bear. He was just doing what bears do.

"But I would have shot him just the same."

- With AP

