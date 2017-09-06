News

WATCH: Aerial video reveals rare, close look at North Korea's Pyongyang

Yahoo7 News

A rare glimpse of the secretive North Korean capital has been revealed in video shot from a plane circling the city.

Aram Pan shot the video through the window of a Piper Matrix PA-46 as it flew a lap of Pyonyang, the capital of the country officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The images show colourful high rise buildings, stadia and looping modern highways. Photo: Aram Pan/DPRK 360

Mr Pan is part of the DPRK 360 photography project and was granted the right to film the city by the rogue government.

He is one of the rare foreigners to have been allowed to showcase life inside North Korea for those living outside of the isolated country.

The city quickly gives way to agricultural and undeveloped land on its outskirts. Photo: Aram Pan/DPRK 360

The latest images show a colourful city that appears to boast modern architecture and road infrastructure.

However, the appearances of modern highways and overpasses seem to belie a conspicuous lack of cars.

North Korea has been largely shut off from the rest of the world for almost seven decades after the Korean peninsula was cut into two countries at the outset of the Cold War.

Its media is strictly controlled and those who attempt to infiltrate the country to film or photograph it without permission risk imprisonment in the country’s infamously brutal prison camps.

Pan, however, has visited several times in recent years and provided some of the clearer pictures of what life inside is really like.

While Pyongyang appears large, it also appears to be anything but a bustling capital. Photo: Aram Pan/DPRK 360

From the sky the seat of the Kim family's power could be any other Asian capital. Photo: Aram Pan/DPRK 360


Interest in the poorly understood nation has re-ignited in recent months following increased nuclear tensions and sabre-rattling between its dictator Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump.

The imprisonment and subsequent death of US student Otta Warmbier has also brought a stark reminder that all may not be as it seems on the surface in North Korea.

