WATCH: Aerial video reveals rare, close look at North Korea's Pyongyang

A rare glimpse of the secretive North Korean capital has been revealed in video shot from a plane circling the city.

Aram Pan shot the video through the window of a Piper Matrix PA-46 as it flew a lap of Pyonyang, the capital of the country officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Mr Pan is part of the DPRK 360 photography project and was granted the right to film the city by the rogue government.

He is one of the rare foreigners to have been allowed to showcase life inside North Korea for those living outside of the isolated country.

The latest images show a colourful city that appears to boast modern architecture and road infrastructure.

However, the appearances of modern highways and overpasses seem to belie a conspicuous lack of cars.

North Korea has been largely shut off from the rest of the world for almost seven decades after the Korean peninsula was cut into two countries at the outset of the Cold War.

Its media is strictly controlled and those who attempt to infiltrate the country to film or photograph it without permission risk imprisonment in the country’s infamously brutal prison camps.

Pan, however, has visited several times in recent years and provided some of the clearer pictures of what life inside is really like.

Interest in the poorly understood nation has re-ignited in recent months following increased nuclear tensions and sabre-rattling between its dictator Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump.

The imprisonment and subsequent death of US student Otta Warmbier has also brought a stark reminder that all may not be as it seems on the surface in North Korea.