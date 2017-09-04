Magazine forced to apologise for sexist caption about female cyclist

A popular British cycling magazine has made an unreserved apology after a caption labelling a female cyclist as a “token attractive woman” sparked outrage around the world.

Hinckley Cycling Race Club member Hannah Noel featured in the recent edition of Cycling Weekly but was left “absolutely gutted” after learning of the caption.

“I made it into Cycling Weekly, it seems not for my ability as a female cyclist but as a ‘token attractive woman’ — I’m absolutely gutted and disappointed in the magazine,” Ms Noel wrote in a scathing Facebook post.

“It’s not really the reason I’d want to be in a magazine, it’s sexist and derogatory to female cyclists.”

So my cycling club made it into @cyclingweekly and this happened. I hope @cyclingweekly apologise. Still a lot of equality work to do it. pic.twitter.com/bdSGsYMDlW — Carlos Fandango (@Chapeau_Velo) August 31, 2017

After a fellow member of the racing club called out the magazine on Twitter, the publication’s editor, Simon Richardson issued an immediate apology over the “idiotic” post.

“Unfortunately during the magazine’s production process, a member of the subediting team decided to write an idiotic caption,” he wrote.

“The caption is neither funny nor representative of the way we feel or approach our work. Sadly in the rush to get the magazine finished it was missed by other members of the team and eventually sent to print.”

“We would like to apologize unreservedly to the rider in the photograph, the Hinckley CRC and all our readers. This appalling lack of judgment by an individual is just that, and not a reflection of the CW office.”

However for some, the apology only added fuel to the fire, with social media users ridiculing Mr Richardson for taking “no responsibility”.

The old anonymous sub-editor strikes again — Mike McMahon (@mmmcmahon) August 31, 2017

Simon Richardson: So just the sub to blame? No proofing, no responsibility with you as editor? Seems very much like a company culture issue. — Mike Owen (@kaffenbacker) September 1, 2017