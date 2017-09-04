News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire

Magazine forced to apologise for sexist caption about female cyclist

Yahoo7 News /

A popular British cycling magazine has made an unreserved apology after a caption labelling a female cyclist as a “token attractive woman” sparked outrage around the world.

0727_Cyclist
0:32

Car crash saves cyclist's life on intersection
Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
1:32

Royal baby: 10 facts about royal births
Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital for hip operation
0:45

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital for hip operation
Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester
1:20

Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester
Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester
1:19

Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester
Lawyer Sentenced in Russia Probe Heads to Court
0:30

Lawyer Sentenced in Russia Probe Heads to Court
Cat Showers Baby With Affection
0:58

Cat Showers Baby With Affection
Security camera footage shows Siberian shopping mall fire
0:57

Security camera footage shows Siberian shopping mall fire
Star Trek memorabilia is being sold at auction
2:47

Star Trek memorabilia is being sold at auction
UK firm De La Rue to fight passport contract snub
1:50

UK firm De La Rue to fight passport contract snub
0403_1800_PER-Beazley
0:39

Kim Beazley named Governor of WA
0403_1800_sa_Crime
1:34

South Australia’s police commissioner denies youth crime problem
 

Hinckley Cycling Race Club member Hannah Noel featured in the recent edition of Cycling Weekly but was left “absolutely gutted” after learning of the caption.

“I made it into Cycling Weekly, it seems not for my ability as a female cyclist but as a ‘token attractive woman’ — I’m absolutely gutted and disappointed in the magazine,” Ms Noel wrote in a scathing Facebook post.

“It’s not really the reason I’d want to be in a magazine, it’s sexist and derogatory to female cyclists.”

Cycling Weekly were forced to apologise to Hannah Noel over a sexist caption in their recent edition.



After a fellow member of the racing club called out the magazine on Twitter, the publication’s editor, Simon Richardson issued an immediate apology over the “idiotic” post.

“Unfortunately during the magazine’s production process, a member of the subediting team decided to write an idiotic caption,” he wrote.

“The caption is neither funny nor representative of the way we feel or approach our work. Sadly in the rush to get the magazine finished it was missed by other members of the team and eventually sent to print.”



“We would like to apologize unreservedly to the rider in the photograph, the Hinckley CRC and all our readers. This appalling lack of judgment by an individual is just that, and not a reflection of the CW office.”

However for some, the apology only added fuel to the fire, with social media users ridiculing Mr Richardson for taking “no responsibility”.






Back To Top