WATCH: Plane dodges three tornadoes coming in to land over Black Sea

A plane was filmed dodging three tornadoes hovering over the Black Sea as it came in to land at a Russian airport.

There were up to 12 twisters or water spouts spotted on the landlocked sea that day – the second week of bizarre weather that’s brought the spectacular formations to the area around Sochi, RT reports.

Witnesses shared several photos and videos of the tornado-dodging plane on Russian social media network Vkoontakte on Tuesday.

Oil tankers were pictured floating in the sea with five water spouts spinning away in the sea nearby.

One image taken from a plane high in the sky shows three spouts lined up in a column, moving along the sea at the edge of a cloud.

There were nine flights delayed and many more diverted away from Sochi to avoid the hectic weather conditions.

Those directions were not given to the pilot filmed coming into the airport with the three air columns twirling at a freakishly close distance.

The wild weather in the area has been drawing attention for the past fortnight after one spout was spotted with unusual 90-degree curve that pushed the tornado almost parallel to the sea.