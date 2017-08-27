News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The cancer-stricken teenager 'not sick enough' for Centrelink benefits
Cancer-stricken teenager 'not sick enough' for Centrelink benefits

'I think they are just out to get me': Huge sex-crazed spiders are invading homes, setting off burglar alarms

Yahoo7 News /

If you’re not crazy about spiders the size of your hand crawling around your house, the fact that they’re also completely sex-crazed isn’t going to make the situation much better.

Video of huge spider emerges in Woolies lettuce
0:19

Video of huge spider emerges in Woolies lettuce
Britain's first class in GOAT pilates
1:27

Britain's first class in GOAT pilates
Hero toddler saves mum and baby sister from fire
0:38

Hero toddler saves mum and baby sister from fire
A lovely montage of pregnancy reveals
2:23

A lovely montage of pregnancy reveals
0406_1800_BRO-Usman
0:21

Australian batsman marries fiancée in secret location
Mother Panda Gives Baby Extremely Tough Training for the Wild
1:02

Mother Panda Gives Baby Extremely Tough Training for the Wild
0406_1800_BRI-Charles
2:16

Prince Charles visits Bundaberg
0406_sun_pacifiers
0:30

Baby loses it over dummy
Queensland woman paints her cattle green and gold in support of our Commonwealth Games athletes
0:36

Queensland woman paints her cattle green and gold in support of our Commonwealth Games athletes
0406_sun_champions
5:43

Panel of champions discuss Australia's start to the Commonwealth Games
Wolf Spider Snags an Easy Meal
0:49

Wolf Spider Snags an Easy Meal
0405_1800_BRI-Trial
0:49

French man who fatally stabbed two British backpackers will not face trial
 

Arachnophobes in Britain are preparing for “spider season” where the eight-legged critters only have one thing on their mind.

How big you’re wondering?

Greater Manchester local Andrew Taylor recently encountered a spider so massive it set off his burglar alarm.

Spiders that are 12cm in width have been emerging around British homes with one thing on their mind. Source: Getty

Life hasn't been much easier for Tom Ivinson who said he feels like he's living in a horror film.

“Moving to my new flat in Chorlton has been like being forced to do a cameo performance in Eight Legged Freaks,” he said.

“My nan says it’s because autumn is just round the corner, but I think they are just out to get me.”

As if the concept of plate-sized spiders mating around your house wasn’t quite bad enough, removing them is also no easy task.

“The male spiders come out the woodwork during this time of year as it is breeding season and they are searching for female spiders,” Pro-Kill Environmental worker Steve Mcgrail said.

One terrified Manchester woman trapped this monster under a glass. Source: Facebook

“They are actually there in the home at other times of year but they are hidden away – under the floor, in the attic, in the basement. If you find them, it’s pretty much impossible to rid your house of them.

“They may disappear for a period of time, but other spiders will come in their place. The best thing to do if you find them is put them in a shed – it’s a case of out of sight, out of mind.

“If you put them outside they are likely to die.”

Back To Top