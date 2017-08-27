'I think they are just out to get me': Huge sex-crazed spiders are invading homes, setting off burglar alarms

If you’re not crazy about spiders the size of your hand crawling around your house, the fact that they’re also completely sex-crazed isn’t going to make the situation much better.

Arachnophobes in Britain are preparing for “spider season” where the eight-legged critters only have one thing on their mind.

How big you’re wondering?

Greater Manchester local Andrew Taylor recently encountered a spider so massive it set off his burglar alarm.

Life hasn't been much easier for Tom Ivinson who said he feels like he's living in a horror film.

“Moving to my new flat in Chorlton has been like being forced to do a cameo performance in Eight Legged Freaks,” he said.

“My nan says it’s because autumn is just round the corner, but I think they are just out to get me.”

As if the concept of plate-sized spiders mating around your house wasn’t quite bad enough, removing them is also no easy task.

“The male spiders come out the woodwork during this time of year as it is breeding season and they are searching for female spiders,” Pro-Kill Environmental worker Steve Mcgrail said.

“They are actually there in the home at other times of year but they are hidden away – under the floor, in the attic, in the basement. If you find them, it’s pretty much impossible to rid your house of them.

“They may disappear for a period of time, but other spiders will come in their place. The best thing to do if you find them is put them in a shed – it’s a case of out of sight, out of mind.

“If you put them outside they are likely to die.”