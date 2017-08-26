WATCH: Sneaky snake snatches young boy's fish right off the line

A little boy fishing with his father burst into tears when a sneaky snake snatched his catch.

The little lad named “Paul” had reeled in a fish from a pond where he cast out a line with his dad.

“Good catch,” the dad says when the snake slithers up and sinks its teeth into the fish while it's still hooked on his line.

“He grabbed my fish right now,” the little boy screams before bursting into tears and shouts at the reptile thief: “He grabbed my fish.”

Dad keeps his son away from the snake and cheers him up quickly.

“But guess what buddy? We’re gonna catch more.”

“With no snake?” the boy asks.

“No snake,” his dad says.