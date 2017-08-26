WATCH: Sneaky snake snatches young boy's fish right off the line

News

'Our Angel is flying high': Devastated parents in shock after girl, 2, killed in house fire
The little lad named “Paul” had reeled in a fish from a pond where he cast out a line with his dad.

“Good catch,” the dad says when the snake slithers up and sinks its teeth into the fish while it's still hooked on his line.

The sneaky snake hooked the fish right off the line. Source: Jukin

“He grabbed my fish right now,” the little boy screams before bursting into tears and shouts at the reptile thief: “He grabbed my fish.”

Dad keeps his son away from the snake and cheers him up quickly.

“But guess what buddy? We’re gonna catch more.”

And it brought the young lad to tears. Source: Jukin

“With no snake?” the boy asks.

“No snake,” his dad says.


