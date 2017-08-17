News

Young cancer survivor loses 80 per cent of skin in latest tragedy
Young cancer survivor loses 80 per cent of skin in devastating health setback

Woman arrested 'snorting cocaine' in school pick-up line

Yahoo7 News /

A woman has reportedly been arrested after a US sheriff’s deputy claims to have seen her snort cocaine while she was in the parent’s pick-up line at a school.

According to Fox 4 the deputy saw Christina Hester chopping a white, powdery substance on the screen of her iPhone with a credit card.

The officer then reportedly saw the 39-year-old snort the substance using a cut straw.

39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line when the incident occurred. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office

After seeing her do this in the pick-up line, the officer then reportedly took the woman to his office until the dismissal of the children from the classrooms ended Fox said.

It was then he retrieved her purse which reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

He then placed Hester under arrest for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The incident, Fox 4 said, left parents of the school disgusted and their children shocked.

According to NBC when the officer asked if she had anything illegal inside her vehicle, she said she “a little bit of drugs.” Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"That's crazy. That's just so irresponsible and they shouldn't be doing that," 12-year-old Spencer Yeager told the media outlet.

The students have said how they have been educated about drug awareness at the middle school in Florida.

"Say how it's bad, and how you can get addicted by doing other little drugs," Yeager told Fox.

