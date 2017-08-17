Woman finds engagement ring she lost 13 years ago on carrot in her garden

News

An elderly woman got the surprise of her life when she found her diamond engagement ring in a veggie patch she’d lost over a decade earlier.

Mary Grams, 84, was devastated when she lost her ring while weeding on her family farm in Canada in 2004.

How many carats in this sparkler? Source: Yahoo

“We looked high and low on our hands and knees,” Grams told CBC News.

“We couldn’t find it. I thought for sure either they rototilled it, or something had happened to it.”

Grams had proudly worn the ring since 1951, ever since her husband Norman had popped the question.

However hardest of all, Grams kept the news from Norman, never actually telling him of her ‘weeding mishap.’



“I didn’t tell him, even, because I thought for sure he’d give me heck or something,” Grams explained.

In a bid to keep her secret under wraps she went out and replaced the ring.

Mary purchased a slightly cheaper replacement ring and carried on as if nothing had happened, and Norman was none the wiser according to the BBC.

Off the carrot and back on Mary's hand. Source: Twitter

Until one day Gram’s daughter-in-law miracously found the ring while in the garden, sprouting out of a carrot of all things.

Sadly Grams’s husband died just a month after the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary, and while it’s been five years since his death Grams is not letting her engagement ring go ever again.

“I’m going to wear it because it still fits,” she said, which is lucky considering the outcome of a similar tale.

