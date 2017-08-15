Home covered in blood after intruder confronted by pet dog

WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT: A family in the US has returned home to a gruesome scene, finding blood covering the walls and floors.

Family arrives home to shocking scene after their 'dog attacked an intruder'

They believe a would-be robber had made a failed attempt to steal from the home in Chesterfield County, Virginia, but was confronted by a pet German Shepherd, ABC 8 News reports.

Tristan Murrin posted videos of the shocking scene to Facebook. He wrote: "Last night we had a break in, luckily no one was home.

"My best friend Oden who is a German shepherd, protected my home and belongings when I wasn't there, I couldn't be more proud of him."

From the outside Tristan Murrin said nothing appeared out of the ordinary, but when they opened the door and were met by the dog they knew something was not right.

“We noticed something when we walked in, when I walked in with my mother and there is blood spots on the ground, we looked up stairs and you see trails of blood coming from up stairs going all the way down,” Mr Murrin told ABC 8 News.

According to the media outlet the family lives in the Ashbrooke neighborhood and they claim there have been a number of break-ins nearby lately.

Mr Murrin said the dog, which is a larger German Shepherd, has not really shown an agressive nature before.

“He plays with the kids, the cul-de-sac knows him. They know him as big dog, the community loves him, the kids come up to him and want to touch him and play with him,” Mr Murrin said.

Mr Murrin shared videos and images following the incident, with one video being viewed more than 16 million times in just a few days.

No one has been arrested over the alleged break-in, however the family hopes by this story being shared a suspect will be uncovered.